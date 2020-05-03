SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a beautiful afternoon to close out the first weekend in May! We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. That warmer air is about to be replaced by much cooler air this week.
We will see partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures coolng into the middle and upper 40s.
Another fast moving system will pass to the south on Monday. We will see partly sunny skies with the chance for scattered showers Monday afternoon. It will be a cooler day, as highs top out in the lower 60s. Behind that front, cooler air arrives starting on Tuesday with highs only in the middle to upper 50s under partly sunny skies.
Shower chances return for both Wednesday and Thursday, though neither day looks like a washout. Right now Friday looks dry but shower chances may return by Saturday. The remainder of the week will feature below normal temperatures with daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
