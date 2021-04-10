SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend our weather pattern is about to change. Shower chances will increase starting tomorrow afternoon with temperatures returning to seasonable levels for much of next week.
Clouds will increase tonight but we are going to remain dry overnight as lows drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Our upper air pattern changes a bit this weekend, but the “traffic jam” continues. Numerous upper level lows will be affecting our area next week, bringing more cooler, more seasonable temperatures and considerable cloudiness. We also have some wet weather to talk about (finally) and shower chances are looking most likely starting Sunday.
Skies look mainly cloudy Sunday with showers becoming more likely later in the day. Models are trending a bit lighter with rain totals and some may not see any rain until Sunday night! For the first batch of rain, it's looking like a tenth to quarter inch is expected for us. Though next week features unsettled weather, the general theme for now is that the precipitation is disorganized. Meaning that it will come in the way of widely scattered showers or drizzle from time to time, but at this point no washouts are expected.
The best chance for considerable shower activity looks to be on Monday and Friday, as surface lows are associated with those systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.