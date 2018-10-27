SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a wet and windy start to the weekend today but it some drier in should move in just in time to close out the weekend.
Scattered showers and drizzle will stick around tonight through early Sunday morning, but rain will be light. Temps hover in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning Sunday, then will climb into the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind will shift out of the southwest and won’t be nearly as strong as Saturday.
Another area of low pressure will quickly move through on Monday with a period of light rain for the morning and early afternoon. We dry out Monday evening and bright sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures remain below normal with highs near 50 both days. A milder trend begins Wednesday as highs finally return to normal and may even hit 60. Our weather becomes unsettled again with more clouds on Halloween and a return of showers for Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Cloudy skies. Areas of drizzle, light showers. Lows: 40-44
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs: 51-55.
Monday: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs: 46-50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.