SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a wet day today drier air is going to work in for the start of the work week with mild temperatures.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county until 7 pm this afternoon.
Rain has transitioned back to snow this evening in the higher elevations and even here in the valley we have seen a little wintry mix. Precipitation will come to an end this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
