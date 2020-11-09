SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another record high was set at Westover Reserve Base in Chicopee Sunday with the temperature soaring to 76°, breaking the previous record high of 73° set in 1975. Making it the third day i a row with record warmth, and near record warmth will be sticking around to start the work week as well.
Under clear skies and calm winds a chilly night temperatures have tumbled into the 30s, so you will need the jacket as you head out the door this morning. However once again today will be sunny and temperatures will climbing quickly with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s. The record high for today is 74° set back in 1975!
High pressure will stay in charge tomorrow as well, and we can expect a repeat with a cool start, but also a warm, sunny day. Temperatures will once again make it into the 70's. (Normal high for this time of year is 52)
Our next storm system will finally arrive on Veterans Day. The breeze will pick up tomorrow out of the south, ahead of the cold front and wind turns gusty Wednesday as the front moves in late in the day. Wednesday may start sunny, but clouds will be on the increase. It will still be another warm day, even a bit muggy. Showers and downpours will move in late in the day and will likely linger into the start of Thursday. Skies gradually clear Thursday and cooler air settles in for the end of the week. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 50's.
comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
