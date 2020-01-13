SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an amazing weekend of sunshine and warmth! Hopefully you got a chance to spend some time outdoors. It felt more like May than January!
We smashed record highs both Saturday and Sunday. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we hit 70° yesterday, breaking the old record of 60° set in 2018. This was on top of the record high of 67° Saturday which broke the old record of 58° set back in 1980. By the way, yesterday's high of 70° tied the record high for the month of January. On January 6, 2007 we hit 70 as well!
It's back to reality this morning though; it's much colder out there now. Temperatures are in the 20's so you certainly need the winter jacket. It will be a dry but much cooler day as highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That's almost 30 degrees cooler than yesterday but still a bit above normal for this time of year as the average high is 33°.
Tomorrow will start with sunshine but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon as a passing warm front may bring a shower or two tomorrow evening then we turn sunny and warm again on Wednesday with highs in the 40's, nearing 50.
A strong front approaches Thursday morning with some showers and wet snow flakes. This storm will strengthen as it develops and moves away from New England. As it moves out it bring in gusty winds and falling temperatures. The cold air settles in on Friday with highs in the 20's. After that an area of low pressure looks to move into the Northeast and with cold air in place this could lead to a snowstorm for the weekend! Stay tuned it looks like a big pattern change starting the end of this week!
