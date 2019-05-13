SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain cloudy and cool this afternoon with rain developing between 3-5pm. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's then cool once the rain starts. The wind will freshen out fo the northeast as well.
Rain will mix with and change to snow across the hilltowns tonight. This is where a coating to 2-3" of snow is possible. (Mainly over 1,000 feet and on grassy surfaces however some slippery spots are possible.) The valley may even see some flakes later tonight before the precipitation comes to an end!
Low pressure will slowly slide away tomorrow but it will remain cloudy, windy and cold with temperatures in the 40's. There will be a couple of spotty showers around from time to time but most of the day will be dry.
There will be slow improvement as the week goes on but our weather continues to be dominated by a trough, cold pool of air in the higher levels.
Wednesday will be manly dry but with some lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High temperatures stay mainly in the 50's. Temperatures return to near normal for the end of the week along with some sunshine. Highs return to the 60's For Thursday and Friday. (Normal for Mid-May 67-70)
