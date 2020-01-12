SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hopefully you were able to spend some time outdoors this weekend enjoying the record warmth because much cooler air is moving back into the region for the start of the work week.
It was another day of record high temperatures at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee as we hit 70° this afternoon, smashing the old record of 60° set in 2018. This was on top of the record high of 67° yesterday which broke the old record of 58° set back in 1980.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and the winds will diminsh. It's going to be quite a bit colder tonight as lows fall back into the lower 20s. We will start out with some sun Monday morning but clouds will increase as the day goes on. It will be a dry but cooler day as highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That's almost 30 degrees cooler than yesterday but still a bit above normal for this time of year as the average high is 33°.
Clouds look persistent on Tuesday and a passing warm front may bring a shower or two Tuesday night, then we turn milder Wednesday with highs nearing 50. A strong front approaches Thursday, bringing a period of rain, then crashing temperatures Thursday night. We are breezy and cold Friday into the weekend. While it’s way too early, there’s also some hints at potential winter weather next weekend too.
