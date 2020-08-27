SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
The previously issued Tornado Watch for Berkshire County (initially in effect until 7pm this evening) has been cancelled. Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms have moved to our south and the brunt of the risk for our area has passed.
A warm front was the focal point for these severe storms. The front set up further to our southwest but either way this evening remains a First Warning Weather Day. The threat of damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado or two still possible to our south. A local storm report of a 92 mph gust was received out of North Haven, CT. However, we have stayed on the northern edge of the severe weather today.
As the system moves out this evening into tomorrow conditions are looking much nicer. We return to quieter weather with a mix of sun and clouds. The warm, dry conditions will be short-lived as the potential for rain and possibly thunderstorms returns Saturday. Saturday not looking to be a total washout, but get your outdoor plans out of the way in the morning as the remnants of Laura get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic into the afternoon and evening hours. This is due to the help of an approaching cold front. We will likely see some heavy rain and tropical downpours Saturday and into Saturday night: much welcomed moisture as the commonwealth is still currently under a severe drought.
As the remnants of Laura's move out to sea Sunday is looking to be breezy. Behind the storm we return to sunshine, with drier more comfortable conditions that will last into the start of next week. Your next chance for rain comes midweek Wednesday into Thursday. We will be monitoring and updating timing and impacts of that system as it draws closer.
