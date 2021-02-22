SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow will move in this afternoon and conditions will go downhill quickly as low pressure slides in from the west. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Berkshire County from 10am to 6pm.
A swatch of steady, moderate to at times heavy precipitation will move in for a few hours this afternoon. It will be mainly snow, especially when it's coming down hard. The timing is from about 1pm to 6pm This will cause travel issues for the evening commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility, especially on side roads and elevated areas, but even in valley things will be slow. Snow will have a difficult time sticking on roadways at first but things will get slippery 3-5 pm. It will become breezy too, 5-15mph, and occasional wind gusts up to 30mph.
Snowfall amounts will generally be 1-3" across western Mass. with up to 4" in elevated areas. Springfield and points south down into Connecticut will pick up a coating to 1" where snow will mix with rain as temps creep above freezing.
Things will dry out quickly this evening as low pressure moves out. Temperatures will fall into the 20's. Slippery spots will linger into the overnight.
A warm front will bring a few rain and snow showers tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30's. We are not expecting any accumulation so this will be low impact and most of the day will be dry. On the other side of the front we turn mild and breezy for Wednesday with temperatures in the 40's. Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. A few towns will flirt with 50! There will be lots of melting snow.
However, the mild air will be short lived with a cold front swinging through Wednesday night bringing a few flurries before cold, dry weather moves in for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low to middle 30's.
