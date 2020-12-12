After a very dreary day across the area, drizzle and fog look to linger Saturday night with temperatures hovering above freezing. A warm front will try to lift north across New England early Sunday, which would give us much milder conditions with highs climbing into the 50s. Our area is always very tricky with this set up and if the front can’t clear western Mass, we may only get into the 40s. Sunday is looking breezy and dry with some breaks in the cloud cover. Not a bad day to harvest a Christmas tree if you don't mild the non-festive warmth...
Clouds build overnight Sunday into Monday but it's looking like a mostly clear start which may give way to a great view of the Geminids meteor shower which peaks at 2am overnight Sunday into Monday. Your best bet at a solid view of this spectacle is in a darker location, with an unobstructed view of the sky.
Our weather pattern next week looks very intesring to say the least. if you want snow, you may be in luck! We are watching two coastal storms, with the first moving to our south on Monday. Right now, much of this precip should stay to our south, however, there’s a low risk it trends farther northward, bringing a chance for light snow or snow showers Monday afternoon and evening. A coating to an inch or 2 seems to be the worst case as of now. That said, if the storm treands stronger and closer, a bit more snowfall would be possible Sunshine returns Tuesday with chilly temps and breezy conditions as a trough moves overhead.
Our next coastal storm looks more promising, but we are still several days out, so there’s time for that to change. Colder air is looking more likely with this system as strong high pressure builds to our north. The question is, will it hit us or be more of a glancing blow? Tough call right now, but the latest guidance suggest that a major snowstorm is looking more and more possible for Wednesday night into the 1st half of Thursday. The entire weather team will be closely watching this storm all week long.
Expect very chilly temps to take over to close out the week and start off the weekend. Teens for lows, 20s and 30s for highs. Winter is here folks!
