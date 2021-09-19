SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front passed through overnight dropping the humidity and temps. Who's ready for am amazing several days of weather?!
We go into a pretty incredible stretch of weather with sunshine Sunday through possibly Tuesday with seasonably warm days and cool, crisp nights. Around 75 for highs, 50s for lows. Perfect for the Big E! Tuesday begins clear, then clouds increase as winds shift to the southwest.
Our next chance at rain will be sometime late Wednesday or Thursday as a strong cold front slowly moves in from the west. Humidity rises ahead of the front for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front and look to come through western Mass on Thursday. We turn breezy and sharply cooler and drier behind the front. A solid fall chill should be around Friday and Saturday.
Overall, a decent looking week for the Big E, with more dry weather likely next weekend after the late week rain chances
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
