SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a dry, and mild day Saturday overnight lows bottomed out in the 20s this morning due to overnight clearing and radiational cooling. Sunshine this morning is short lived, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day. We stay dry, though seasonably cool with highs topping out in the mid 40s this afternoon. Cooler locations and higher elevations may not make it out of the upper 30s.
High pressure moves off the coast into the Canadian Maritimes and the rain rolls in late this evening. Things start off light-moderate and scattered. Intensity will increase as the night goes on. A brief period of light icing may occur in Berkshire county at higher elevations and along the eastern slopes. Flow will be southerly ahead of the system though so overnight lows will be mild. For most of us, we bottom out in the low-mid 40s and will only see rain. In fact, temperatures will continue rising as the day goes on into the overnight and temperatures may be higher pre-dawn Monday than they were today.
We could see some fog Monday morning and perhaps even a rumble of thunder in the early morning hours. Rain tapers off by mid day Monday and we stay dry through midweek, though it will be windy on Monday with gusts upwards of 20-25mph and breezy but less so on Tuesday. Tuesday also features the coldest temperatures of the week, with highs barely breaking into the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
Then it's back to the 50s for the rest of the week, though we may see some passing showers overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Rain is looking to be scattered on and off with minimal accumulation and plenty of periods of dry weather. We will continue monitoring it as we get closer to help you prepare for your holiday plans. Black Friday is looking to be dry and mild, whether you'll be heading out to the stores or shopping from home. All in all, we may squeeze out 1 or 2 more bonus 60 degree days in November before we close out the month. Now that's certainly something to be thankful for!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
