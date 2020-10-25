SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another beautiful, crisp fall day today as we rounded out the weekend. Seasonably cool will be the trend this week, with temperatures struggling to reach into the 50s today and for the week ahead. Clouds and light rain roll in overnight tonight into tomorrow as a weak coastal low brings us unsettled weather to start off the work week.
We bottom out on the milder side this evening due to the presence of clouds. Cooler locations and hill towns may dip into the upper 30s, but most of us stay in the low 40s. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow will feature periods of off and on light rain, drizzle, mist, and fog. Certainly not a washout or a drought busting blockbuster event. We're talking trace amounts to a tenth of an inch at best. Just damp, raw, and unpleasant weather. There will be plenty of dry periods throughout the day to step outside and get some fresh air for breaks from distance learning or working from home.
There's not much of a warm up in store tommorrow as temperatures will struggle to reach into the mid 50s providing a gray and gloomy start to "Halloweek". Tuesday starts off cloudy and looks to be drier, but with more breaks of sun at least in the middle part of the day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for Tuesday, and clouds build again in the evening showers with another small risk for rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday high pressure is back in control and will likely be the pick of the week. Temperatures slightly milder, but still below seasonable for this time of year. Enjoy this midweek break to get outside for walks, jogs or fall activities. This will be your best bet at yard work and leaf cleaning. We will be watching our next chance for more widespread rain very closely, as it's currently looking as though the remnants of Zeta could provide us with a good soaking by weeks end.
Behind rains from Zeta, a cold front also swings through at the end of the work week. Friday we may not climb out of the 40s for our high with lows in the 20s. With that, there is a possibility that we may see a flake or two on the tail end of this system to close out the week. It's too far away to call any shots at this point, and will depend on the timing and formation of these systems. Your First Warning Weather Team will continue bringing you the most up to date forecast tracks in the days ahead.
Halloween looking A-OK weather wise. A little on the chilly side, so you'll want to bundle up if you're heading out with the little ones to celebrate safely with socially distant activities if they are taking place in your cities and towns. High pressure will be back in control through with plenty of daytime sunshine and dry weather on Saturday.
Sunday we set the clocks back for daylight savings, so although we lose daylight and gain darkness... we also gain an hour of sleep :). Certainly celebrating the victories as we head into the winter months! High pressure remains with sunshine and dry conditions for Sunday as well.
