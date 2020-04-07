SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful April day yesterday and we have another beauty on the way today!
Today will be mainly sunny and pleasant with temperatures reaching into the middle 60's. High pressure passing to our south will keep the air dry with a gusty west breeze at times, so expect another day of enhanced fire danger.
After a stretch of fair weather, we shift into more of an unsettled and cool weather pattern for the rest of the week. Showers are likely tonight through tomorrow morning as a fast moving, rather weak area of low pressure moves through the area. A tenth of an inch of rain is expected, then skies remain mostly cloudy with highs back to the lower 50s. Most of the day will be dry.
The next system will approach Thursday with low pressure passing to our north. Rain becomes likely around lunch-time as a cold front moves into western Mass. We will see a breezy, damp and cool afternoon with periods of rain. Behind the cold front, skies partially clear for Friday. Low pressure strengthens significantly to our northeast, keeping western Mass chilly and windy. Only a few rain showers and hill town snow showers are expected here, but Maine is looking at a potential blizzard! Winds around here could gust over 40 mph on Friday.
High pressure returns for the weekend bringing sunshine and seasonable temps for Saturday. A southwesterly flow kicks in Sunday, which may help bring temps up to around 60. Easter is looking nice at this point with rain holding off until Sunday night into Monday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
