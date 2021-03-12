SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We tied the record high yesterday (March 11) of 70 degrees set back in 1977 at Westover A.R.B. It was fantastic with just about full sunshine too, and we have another beauty one on the way for today too.
A weak front is bringing us clouds and a few spotty showers early this morning, but it's mild with temps near 50, and the clouds will decrease quickly giving way to lots of sunshine today.
Although today will be cooler temps will still reach near 60 with a gusty breeze out of the northwest.
A second, stronger cold front will move in tonight with the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts. The wind will gusts up to 50 mph tonight into Saturday morning. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.
Wind Advisory in effect tonight through 9am tomorrow morning for all of western Mass.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20's and lower 30's with wind chills in the teens by morning. The feel of winter will be back! High temperatures will top off in the 40's both tomorrow and Sunday with lots of sunshine, but a gusty wind look to last through Sunday. Certainly more typical March weather.
Another surge of cold will drop down from Canada for the start of next week. This will keep high temperatures mainly in the 30's along with a continued gusty breeze! It will feel like it's in the teens and 20's!
