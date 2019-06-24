SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a great weekend a fantastic Sunday to close out the first weekend of summer. Another beauty is headed our way to start off the work week before showers return tomorrow.
After reaching into the middle 80's yesterday afternoon, we cooled off nicely with temperatures down into the 50's this morning. So it's a cool, dry and comfortable start. Today will be warm again, with highs topping off in the middle 80s with dew points in the 50's. We'll see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in this afternoon and evening.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as it becomes more humid. A warm front will bring a period of rain tomorrow morning then a cold front will move through in the afternoon with a few more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It will be mainly cloudy and muggy tomorrow too with temperatures generally in the 70's.
The rest of the work week will feature some classic summer-time weather. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine with warm conditions and a bit of humidity. An evening popup shower or thunderstorms is possible but overall things will stay dry. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80's with dew points near 60.
