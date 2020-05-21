SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a beautiful day out there, and sunshine will prevail with highs reaching into the mid-70s. Get out and enjoy. Today will be another top 10 weather day! Tonight will be cool, but not as chilly with temperatures in the 40's.
Tomorrow will another beauty with temperatures reaching near 80, but low pressure over the Southeast will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow and will throw some clouds are way late in the day. Rain remains to our south, but as the low moves offshore, more clouds will move in tomorrow night. Rain showers move in tomorrow night into Saturday, especially south of the Mass Pike. Rain totals will likely be on the lower side, but a cooler northeast breeze will keep highs in the lower 70's. Still not a bad day just not as perfect compared to what we are getting use to.
Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure builds to our northeast. Easterly breezes continue, but stay light. Highs again get into the low 70's in western Mass, but the eastern shore will stay much cooler. We are cool and dry Sunday night and seasonable Memorial Day with the valley approaching 80 under a mix of sun and clouds. Upper level ridging will warm temps into the lower 80's Tuesday and Wednesday.
