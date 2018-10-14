SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a chilly, foggy start and the clouds are rolling in. Make sure you are ready for the rain today. Showers will be moving in this morning and will continue off and on through the day.
An area of low pressure will bring a warm front through western Massachusetts this morning with showers. Temperatures will creep to near 60 by this evening. There could be a few downpours this evening as the associated cold front sweeps through.
Behind the front tomorrow, it will be cool, dry and blustery with highs in the middle 50s. Weak high pressure should supply us with a decent amount of sunshine.
Another front will zip our way on Wednesday. We're not expecting much precipitation with this front but clouds will increase and we could see a late day shower or two. There may even be a few flurries in the Berkshires as colder air rushes in behind the front. This front will bring in some of the coldest temps of the season so far. Despite some sun on Thursday daytime temperatures will likely stay in the 40's. It will be rather breezy too! We'll need the thick jacket. Many spots will be down into the 20's by Friday morning.
Today: Cloudy with showers, milder late in the day. Highs: 56-62
Tonight: Showers and downpours ending early, partial clearing, breezy and cool. Lows: 42-48
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 54-58
