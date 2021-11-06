SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will remain in control of our weather to close out the weekend. Milder air moves in for the start of the work week as our dry weather pattern continues
Another cold night is on the way tonight thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Another cold start tomorrow morning.
Sunday will see a similar patter which means more sun and a few more clouds with temperatures back in the mid 50s after another clear evening leaving patches of fog and frost for many. There is a coastal low pressure moving up the coast but the strong high pressure will block this system and allow for it to remain out in sea!
A quiet weather stretch will continue for much of next week as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather. High clouds from a passing coastal low should exit Sunday evening into Monday morning, then bright sun returns. Temperatures will be gradually warming beginning Sunday as an upper level ridge builds. By Tuesday, highs should be around 10 degrees above normal.
A dry cold front looks to pass through sometime Wednesday with an increasing breeze and some patchy clouds. Cooler air will follow for Thursday, but dry weather continues. Another front approaches Friday, bringing mainly cloudy skies and a chance for rain later in the day. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
