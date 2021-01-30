SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we have another very cold night on the way tonight, temperatures will moderate a bit tomorrow with lighter winds. We continue to track the potential for a plowable snowfall for later Monday into the first part of the day on Tuesday.
Tonight will once again feature clear skies and cold temperatures with lows down near 0 with some of the normally colder spots dipping below zero. The weekend will end a bit milder, but still below normal with highs in the mid-upper 20s Sunday afternoon. Wind will be lighter and high, thin clouds will build throughout the day.
A powerful storm system will move across the US this weekend, arriving in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday. A decent snowstorm is looking possible for the Mid-Atlantic cities, including Philadelphia and DC, possibly New York as well. Southern New England will begin to see snow move in from the south and west by mid-day Monday. Western Mass should start seeing light snow Monday evening and night.
This storm continues to trend as a moderate snowfall for western Mass with a 3-6" range looking most likely for now with higher totals farther south and east, but it's still very early. A coastal low will be developing, bringing bands of heavier snow to parts of southern New England Monday night and Tuesday morning along with gusty breezes. Snow tapers off Tuesday evening. Clouds and a breeze linger Wednesday, then more sun and a warm up into the 40s is on tap later in the week.
