SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our dry weather pattern will stick around for another couple of days. We are watching for the possibility for a little light snow on Tuesday as a clipper system approaches the region.
Another cold night is on the way tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will once again fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens. Thankfully winds will be on the light side, out of the south between 3-6 mph so we will not be looking at much of a wind chill.
Sunday will see a bit warmer temperatures as a passing low pressure system to our northwest draws some warmer air into the region. Some clouds from the system will extend south into western Mass disrupting the sunshine, and a light breeze becomes more steady by early afternoon. Temps settle in the low 30s. There does remain a slight chance for a quick flurry that spurts out from this Clipper system.
A broad weak area of low pressure may bring us milder temps but also some light snow on Tuesday. It is still early but there is a chance that freezing rain may also be a concern with this passing system, but details will become more solidified as the weekend progresses.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
