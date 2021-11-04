SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our stretch of cooler than normal weather will continue for another day or two. Clouds will clear out later tonight and temps will tumble back down into the 20's. Tomorrow looks to be mostly sunny and continued cool with highs again near 50. Clouds and a few showers will move out of the Cape as low pressure moves away.
The storm track will stay to our south through the weekend and into next week, so a coastal storm later in the weekend is looking like a miss for southern New England.
The storm will form in the Gulf then slide off the Carolina coast, however it will then turn out-to-sea. We may see some high clouds late Sunday into Monday but precipitation looks to stay well off shore. Temperatures over the weekend will come up slightly with highs in the lower 50's on Saturday then into the mid to upper 50's on Sunday. As low pressure moves away milder air will work in behind it with temperatures reach into the lower 60's next week, not bad for November.
Don't forget, this is the weekend we set the clocks back (Saturday night before you go to bed) as we "fall back" to Standard Time. The good news is we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night and the mornings will be lighter however the bad news is the sun will set before 5:00pm through late January. Sunrise on Sunday is 6:30, sunset at 4:36.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.