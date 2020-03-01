SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colder than normal air mass will stick around to close out the weekend before temperatures moderate heading into next week.
After clear skies and breezy conditions this afternoon clouds will increase again tonight as winds diminish but another cold night is on the way with lows falling back into the upper teens to around 20.
This week, we shift into a milder, more active weather pattern. On Monday, temperatures return to the upper 40s to near 50 as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds build Monday and stick around much of the week as a few systems pass through. There is the chance for some showers late Monday night. Rain chances look low Tuesday with a few showers here and there. Chances for showers increase on Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday could top out in the lower to middle 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
