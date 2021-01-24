SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After another blustery day today winds will slowly slacken off tonight into tomorrow. There is the potential for snow on Tuesday but right now it looks like the storm remains mostly to our west and south.
Winds will begin to diminish as we head into this evening, with high pressure keeping us dry through Monday. Plan for another cold start Monday as you begin your work and school week -- you'll want to bundle up as you send the kids out the door or head out the door yourself as temps will be in the teens to start the day. No wind to contend with though, and temps begin to moderate for the greater portion of the work week within a few degrees of seasonable (33) for this time of year.
A storm will slide out of the southwest then move through the Ohio River Valley Monday while the cold air eases for us. Highs will reach into the middle 30's with building clouds and less wind on Monday. It looks as though high pressure to our north with deflect this system to our south, and out-to-sea. Additionally, a lack of upper level energy, and dry air in place keep accumulation to am minimum. Most of the moisture falling will evaporate as the air column saturates before it reaches the ground.
Right now it just looks like some light snow or snow showers on Tuesday mainly in Berkshire county and southern parts of Western Mass. Some see nothing out of this, and those that do will see coatings to maybe an isolated inch or two at best. Seasonable, dry conditions follow for the remainder of next week, as a second storm, later in the week pass well to our south on Thursday. We may turn breezy as that storm system passes by.
Might we get out of January with very little snow? It's looking possible! It's also looking like another blast of artic air will reach us again next weekend, and temperatures will turn sharply colder after the storm system passes us off the coast on Thursday. Lastly, Our first 5pm or later sunset occurs on January 28th as does our first full moon (The Wolf Moon) of 2021!
