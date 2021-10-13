SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The streak of unseasonably warm weather will continue today after morning fog is set to clear around mid morning. Overnight temperatures hung around the 50 degree mark and the morning is off to a cool start.
A dominant high pressure remains just to the east which will provide another favorable day today and the sun will quickly burn off the morning fog that has brought visibility down to less than a half mile for many communities. Expect temperatures to reach the mid 70s. There is a low pressure system off to the northwest with a trailing surface trough that may extend down to the region, which can result in a few more clouds late in the day with a shower or two.
The next several days will be very warm as a surface high pressure will continue to dominate the region, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds each day through Friday. Breezes can certainly pick up out in front of an approaching cold front that has plenty of energy associated with the system. Humidity is also expected to rise to 'noticeable' levels as Friday approaches.
Models show that rain is more likely with this approaching cold front that is set to arrive Saturday afternoon. Shifting airmasses associated with this system will prompt breezy conditions and may even have showers with a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Behind the front, temperatures take a big dip and highs return to the 60s Sunday to Tuesday with clear skies, refreshing air and a healthy breeze. If wind can lighten at night, our overnight temperatures may dip into the upper 30s in spots early next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
