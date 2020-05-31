SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures ran a few degrees below normal this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Another day of below normal temperatures is headed our way tomorrow before temperatures begin to warm starting on Tuesday.
Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will fall back into the lower 40s. Tomorrow will be another cooler than normal days with highs once again in the middle to upper 60s. A cold pull aloft will bring the chance for some spot showers during the daylight hours.
Temperatures get back to the low 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday as high pressure moves off the Carolina coast. A warm front approaches Wednesday morning with some spotty showers, then we turn humid Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with an approaching cold front. We may see a shower linger into Thursday, but overall the end of the week looks dry and warm.
