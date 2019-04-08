SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a chilly day here in western Mass under a northeasterly flow and a blanket of cloud cover. Patchy drizzle ends this evening, but a few scattered showers and downpours are possible with a passing cold front early tonight.
Behind a cold front, wind shifts back to the northwest, which should help to keep conditions dry overnight. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s and low 40s by morning with lingering clouds and light wind.
Tuesday looks to be another cool, cloudy day as an easterly flow returns. Temperatures should climb back into the 40s to near 50 with showers becoming likely again by the afternoon and evening as a second cold front approaches. Showers will linger into the overnight hours with a slight risk for a change to snow showers north of Rt. 2 as colder air dives in.
Cooler than normal weather continues mid-week, but as low pressure exits off the coast Wednesday morning, any lingering showers end and skies should gradually become partly loudy. High pressure near Hudson Bay in Canada will bring in drier weather through Thursday. Temperatures likely make it to the middle and upper 40s Wednesday with a gusty northwest breeze adding a chill. Temperatures get into the low and middle 50s Thursday after a colder morning.
A powerful storm system moving across the Midwest this week will bring a blizzard to the northern Plains and severe weather to the South. This area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region Friday, pulling a warm front through New England. Friday will be a milder, breezy day with a shower or two during the day. An approaching cold front will bring a better rain chance Friday evening. Showers exit before sunrise Saturday and mild temperatures linger to start the weekend.
Our weekend looks dry and spring-like with temperatures cooling back to the upper 50s Sunday. High clouds increase ahead of another low coming up from the southwest. A coastal low looks to develop and potentially bring gusty wind, rain and some high elevation mixing for Marathon Monday.
