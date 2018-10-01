SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are starting cloudy and cool with a few spot showers around. Although today will remain cloudy most of the day it will not be raining.
Our best rain chances will arrive later this afternoon and evening as low pressure and a cold front move into New England from the west. From dinner time through tonight, showers and a even a few thunderstorms are possible with downpours leading to some localized, minor flooding. Temperatures will hover in the 60s with a light breeze.
A cold front will move through western Mass. tonight with partial clearing and a breeze. A few morning clouds will give way to a decent amount of sunshine for most of the day, warming temps into the lower 70s making for a pleasant day.
It will be even warmer and more humid on Thursday as a summer-time feel moves in. A strong low pressure moves from the Great Lakes to Hudson Bay. Temperatures will reach near 80 with dew points in the 60's. A weak cold front will come through Thursday night with a spot shower, but most will stay dry.
The front will bring in a drier and cool air mass for Friday and Saturday with temperatures near normal. High pressure will supply us dry, pleasant conditions with a decent amount of sunshine. Some great fall weather.
A warm front will pass to our north sometime late Saturday, which will be followed by warmer, more humid air for Sunday and Columbus Day. A ridge builds into the Mid-Atlantic at the same time, which may bring temperatures above normal for all of next week. We will likely see lots of 70s and even some 80's for the second week of October!
