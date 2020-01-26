SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was nice to see the sunshine today after the rain we saw Saturday night. It looks like we have another stretch of dry weather headed our way this week.
We will see skies become partly to mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Another weak disturbance moves through tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few snow showers in the hills and into Berkshire county. There also is the slight chance for a sprinkle here in the valley but many should remain dry with highs tomorrow in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The remainder of the work week then looks dry with temperatures still running slightly above normal for this time of year. As we head toward next weekend we could be looking at another storm headed our way but that is still a week away, stay tuned.
