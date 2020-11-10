SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our amazing weather will continue for one more day before things start to chance. So far we've set four consecutive record high temperatures, and we'll likely break more records today and tomorrow too, although tomorrow will come with clouds, and afternoon rain.
It's was another cool start this morning with temperatures the 30's, but readings are climbing fast, and like the last several days temperature will soar into the 70's.
This afternoon will be warm with highs climbing back to the low and middle 70s. The record high for today is 72 set in 1999-which we should beat. Sunshine will stick around this afternoon with a breeze out of the south-southwest picking up into the evening well out ahead of cold front.
With some cloudiness and a linger breeze tonight will not be as cold. Temperatures will fall only into the 50's and even inch up towards dawn.
Strong low pressure will pass well to our north tomorrow, swinging a cold front through late in the day. We will be warm (near-record highs again - the record is 66) with a gusty breeze out of southwest at 20-30mph. A shower is possible through mid-afternoon but most of the rain will hold off until after 2-3pm. Periods of rain may linger into Thursday morning with most picking up around 1/2" of rainfall.
Cooler air will move in behind this system, but it will cool down gradually. Temperatures will drop back to near 60 on Thursday and then into the mid-50s Friday with high pressure building into the Northeast. Our weather will be quiet and dry to end the week. Our weekend begins sunny and seasonable, then clouds increase with rain moving in Sunday as the remnants of Eta move into the Northeast. There may be enough cold air around Sunday morning that there could be a little ice in the hills, but any freezing rain will be short-lived. Sunday is looking rainy and cool with temperatures in the 40's, back to reality.
