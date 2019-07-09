SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cool, comfortable start this morning and today will be another fantastic summer's day! It will be a very warm afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80's this afternoon but there will be low levels of humidity. Dew points will stay in the 50's.
Our weather will return to clear, cool conditions tonight, then another fast warm up will be on tap for tomorrow. Tomorrow should be our hottest day of the week with highs reaching into the upper 80's and lower 90's as high pressure moves offshore and more of a southerly wind flow develops. Humidity will start climbing a bit too, but humidity still wont be too bad.
A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday but most of the day looks dry and hot with highs again around 90 and dew points climbing into the 60's so it will become increasingly more humid. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. By Thursday evening, there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most should hold off until the nighttime. Rain and a few thunderstorms move through overnight and continue into early Friday morning.
It may take until Friday afternoon for the cold front to clear western Mass, so morning clouds are likely along with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to redevelop Friday midday.
The weekend is looking very warm and but less humid. We'll likely see lots of sunshine with maybe an isolated shower or storm on Sunday. Overall the weekend looks to features some great July weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.