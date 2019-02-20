SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another frigid start as high pressure continues to dominate. Temperatures are down into the single digits.
Today will be a mainly dry day with increasing clouds this morning. A light southerly breeze develops as high pressure moves offshore and as low pressure nears, skies become cloudy. Expect high temps to return to the upper 20s and low 30s. Light snow will develop towards the tail end of the evening commute, allowing for roads to become slippery.
Snow continues this evening, accumulating to 1-3” across western Mass and northern CT. Warmer air moves into the mid-levels, bringing a change to sleet and freezing rain tonight. Freezing rain should take over through sunrise tomorrow with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion. Expect hazardous travel conditions tonight and early tomorrow morning due to the minor snow and ice.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for Berkshire Co from 7pm today to 7am tomorrow... for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties from 9pm Wed to 7am tomorrow.
We turn breezy, drier and mild tomorrow afternoon as low pressure exits to our northeast. Skies turn partly cloudy and temps jump into the 40s! We may even touch 50 in a few spots! High pressure will build back into New England for Friday and Saturday, keeping us dry and seasonable.
Our next storm will start bringing in high clouds Saturday and a chance for a wintry mix Saturday night. This storm will take a very similar path to this system, but it won’t have quite as much cold air to work with, so a wintry mix should change to rain for Sunday morning. Showers taper off Sunday afternoon with highs back into the mid to upper 40's. We turn windy and dry behind the system for Monday.
