SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Storm Predication Center issued a General Thunderstorm risk for all of Western MA this evening. The severe weather associated with the approaching cold front stayed well to our North with Severe Thunderstorm and even Tornado Warnings issued in northern NH. Many if not most of us remain dry, although it will be breezy ahead of the front. Any gusty showers and thunderstorms locally will be isolated, with the main threat for Berkshire and Franklin counties. Certainly nothing near what we experienced last Wednesday. The systems haven been weakening as they approach northwestern Massachusetts due to diminishing instability.
Overnight the wind will shift from southwest which kept us warmer today to northwest. With the shift of the winds we will see sharply falling dew points and temperatures between 6-10am will actually be colder than they were during the overnight hours. Many of us wake up to upper 40s but plenty of sunshine so temperatures will quickly rebound into the 50s and top out in the low-mid 60s by the afternoon. Sunday will also be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north at 7-11mph. Clouds will increase late in the day as the remains of Delta approach.
Hurricane Delta made landfall just over 12 miles away from the exact location where Hurricane Laura made landfall. The storm is now post-tropical with sustained winds of 30mph and moving northeast across the states of Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky. The remnants of Delta will bring us some much welcomed and needed rain Monday and Tuesday. Keep your umbrella and rain boots handy as it will be a dreary start to the work week.
Monday will feature cooler than normal temperatures, Tuesday will be on the milder side. Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and pleasant. Thursday into Friday another cold front approaches and it will be breezy with the passage of the front in addition to the possibility of another chance for rain. Saturday is looking to be one of the coldest days this week, with temperatures struggling to break 60.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
