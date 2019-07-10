SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's yet another comfortable, cool start this morning and today will be another beautiful July day with mostly sunny skies as temperatures return to near 90. The dew points will come up a bit, so there will be a slightly more humid feel to the day but for July standards it won't be too bad.
The humidity will start to build in tonight so things will not cool off as much but we stay rain-free. Rain chances do return for the end of the week, starting tomorrow. We begin the day muggy and mild and there may be a shower or too around the first half of the day as the humid air spills in. Tropical moisture works in for the evening and with an approaching warm front, a soaking rain is looking possible. For now, the timing looks to be from 8pm through the wee hours of Friday morning for showers and thunderstorms.
With a warm front to our northeast, we will have a warm, very humid air mass overhead. Temperatures should climb back to the middle 80s to near 90 with dew points around 70. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. The severe threat looks low but a strong to severe storm still can't be ruled out.
The weekend is looking nice. Saturday looks like a classic July day with sunshine, highs in the 80s and some humidity. An upper level system will sweep through Northern New England on Sunday it will bring us slightly cool and lower levels of humidity. We are not expecting any rain at this point just some clouds here and there. It will be rather breezy as well. Monday and Tuesday look very nice. It will be sunny, warm and fairly dry. Some signs suggest lots of heat and humidity starting next Wednesday and lasting for several days!
