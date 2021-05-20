Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - After a warm day yesterday we've cooled off nicely overnight. Temperatures are starting in the 40's and lower 50's but today will be another unseasonably warm but dry day. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 80's but dew points remain comfortable. We may see a few more clouds around today but sunshine will still prevail. Today will be a lot like yesterday!
Here in New England, we sit on the edge of a ridge of high pressure. As the jet stream moves back toward the Northeast, our weather turns a bit more unsettled. More clouds are on tap for tomorrow and Saturday but we are still not expecting much rain. A shower is possible tomorrow morning, then again in the afternoon, but chances are still only around 20-30%.
Our weekend begins mostly cloudy with highs near 80 Saturday along with light breezes and a chance for a few showers throughout the day. Not a washout and still comfortable with dew points in the 50s. A muggy feel will begin Saturday night and for Sunday, we turn hot and humid! Dew points in the 60s and temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s will make it the hottest day in our stretch! A upper level disturbance will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day but even this does not look to widespread.
Once we get behind a cold front late Sunday night, a shot of cooler (seasonable), drier air rushes in for Monday. Expect to start the week with sunshine, 70s and a nice breeze! Temperatures climb back toward the mid-80s by mid-week.
