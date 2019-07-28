SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a hot and humid day to close out the weekend. Unofficially we topped out at 91° at Westover in Chicopee. Highs could make it into the 90s tomorrow and Tuesday and if they do that would mark our third heatwave of the season.
High levels of heat and humidity will be a concern for parts of the region tomorrow and Tuesday as a Heat Advisory is posted for central and eastern Hampden county, including Springfield, from 8am Monday until 8pm Tuesday evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening with skies remaining partly cloudy overnight. It will be a mild and muggy night as lows only fall back into the middle and upper 60s. Monday will also feature mostly sunny skies and there once again will be the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will again top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tuesday will feature more of the same with highs in the lower 90s.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until the middle of next week as a cold front moves through the Northeast. The timing is still uncertain but probably not until late Wednesday or Thursday.
