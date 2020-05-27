SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a sunny and warm day. In fact, it's one of the warmest in 2020. Berkshire and Franklin County were the warmest, hitting highs in the upper 80s.
Low clouds return tonight and linger further into the day tomorrow. Western Mass will become more humid with rising dew points. As the clouds hang tough, this keeps afternoon highs closer to 80°. If sun does break out just a little, temperatures will pop a little higher. Isolated spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, however much of the day will just be muggy and warm.
Friday will be very humid with dew points in the high 60s in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Temperatures return to the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night, continuing off and on into Saturday morning. Our warm, humid air mass gets replaced with more comfortable conditions by Saturday afternoon. Showers end, clouds depart for the afternoon as it turns cooler, drier and windy.
Cool, refreshing air moves in for Saturday night as high pressure builds from the northwest. Overnight temps fall into the 40s -- definitely a chance to open up the windows and give the A/C a break.
Temperatures will be much cooler for Sunday and Monday, the first day of June, as very dry air returns to New England into early next week, allowing for some chilly nights.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.