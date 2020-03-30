SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and even thunderstorms rolled through western Mass last night, but rain has come to an end for now.
Today will stay dreary as an upper level low passes through the area. This morning will be mainly cloudy and damp, but we are not expecting much rain through lunch and there may be a bit of morning sunshine here and there. Showers will redevelop this afternoon. There will be a few downpour and perhaps some small hail mixing in as well. Temperatures remain in the 40's. Tonight some areas could see a transition to a mix of snow/rain or even all snow, especially in the hills. That could lead to some scattered coatings on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations of Franklin and Berkshire county.
The upper level system will move out tomorrow however clouds will linger in the morning, but some sunshine will mix in as well. It will be cool with highs in the 40's. March will mercifully come to an end!
April looks to start seasonable with sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's under a mix of sunshine and clouds.
A system spinning off shore may move west into western Mass on Thursday, bringing us clouds, showers and cool temperatures. There may even be some wet snow flakes in the hill towns.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
