SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures made it into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon despite a fair amount of clouds. Changes are going to be headed our way however starting on Tuesday
Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and diminishing winds. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tomorrow with the chance for a few sprinkles or showers in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will once again top out in the upper 40s to around 50.
Our next round of cold is on the way for midweek, but before it arrives, we’ve got a storm to deal with. For now, it’s looking like precipitation starts out as rain late Monday night into early Tuesday with a change to snow as temperatures drop. There is the potential for a light accumulation of snow or ice mainly in the higher elevations. For now, just be aware that we could face some travel issues Tuesday afternoon as temperatures fall below freezing.
Cold dives in Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures on Wednesday may stay below freezing for most with wind gusts of 30+mph. Wind chills could near 0 Wednesday morning, then hover in the teens most of the day! We remain cold Thursday, then temperatures return to the 40s Friday. Clouds from low pressure off the coast may be around to end the week, but our weather is trending dry for now.
