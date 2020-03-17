SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up a coating to 1" of snow this morning, mainly on grassy surfaces, but that has melted away. It was our first snow of the month and first accumulating snow since the middle of February.
Temperatures will climb back to the low to middle 40s this afternoon as clouds break to a bit of sun later on.
Tomorrow looks nice with lots of sunshine and a light breeze as high pressure builds. Temperatures will reach near 50 in the afternoon with just some high clouds moving in.
Our next storm arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday with high pressure in place, the air should be cold enough for some snow. There is potential for a couple of inches in the hills Thursday morning and even some coatings on grassy surfaces in the valley.
Thursday will be cool and damp with precipitation ending as rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40s. Temps will hover in the 40s Thursday night and jump to near 70 on Friday ahead of a strong cold front. There will be a few showers around on Friday with lots of clouds but with some sun too and a gusty southwest breeze. Behind a cold front, rain will end late Friday night. The weekend is looking sunny, but much cooler.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
