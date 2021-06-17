SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have another top 10 weather day under way with sunny skies, low humidity, and comfy temperatures. Get out and enjoy, if you can. High pressure is in control of our weather through tomorrow!
You will need the light jacket if you are heading out early this morning with temperatures down into he 40's across the area, but with the strong June sunshine readings will climb quickly and will reach into the middle to upper 70's this afternoon with a lighter northwest breeze.
It will be another delightful evening and cool overnight period with temperatures back into the 40's tomorrow morning. However, as High pressure shifts off shore tomorrow our wind flow swings into the southwesterly pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80's. Tomorrow will remain dry and sunny, so another beauty! A few clouds move in late in the day ahead of an approaching warm front.
A few showers and a rumble of thunder is possible early Saturday morning as a warm front lifts through western Mass. It will be a warmer start with temperatures in the lower 60's. Clouds will give way to sunshine as it turns more humid. Temperatures will come up into 80's with dew points in the 60's. A cold front will move through late in the day brining the chance for isolated to scattered storms. A storm or two has the potential to be strong to severe. The SPC places much of New England in a "Marginal" threat for severe weather, a 1 on the 1 to 5 scale of severe weather. Behind the front, we turn less humid but stay warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s for Father's Day.
Humidity will start to build in on Monday with temperatures well into the 80's to near 90.A few showers may come through Monday evening, but we'll see a better chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Some heavier rain may be possible if some tropical moisture gets pulled into the frontal boundary.
