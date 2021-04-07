SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly, but bright start with temperatures in the 30's, and like yesterday readings will climb quickly with another warm afternoon on the way.
In the upper levels, a ridge builds back into the Northeast, so the beautiful April weather will continue through the start of the weekend.
Temperatures will reach into the 60's through Saturday. We may even touch 70 later in the week. Wind will be on the lighter side too. High pressure will keep us dry with just some clouds mixing in from time to time.
Meanwhile, low pressure will linger over the Midwest and Ohio Valley and will eventually bring a chance for rain by Sunday and Monday as the upper level pattern breaks down. The rain will cool temps back to the 50s-which is closer to normal for this time of year. The damp cooler conditions will likely last into the start of the workweek.
