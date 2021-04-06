SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The last couple of days have been beautiful and we are only in the middle of a great stretch that will last the rest of the week!
It's a cool, dry start with lots of sunshine this morning. (sunrise at 6:24) Temperatures in the 30s lower 40s will reach into the low to middle 60s later on. We'll see lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. It will be breezy, but not as windy as yesterday. Still there is a elevated brush fire threat with still low relative humilities and wind gusting to 20 mph.
Our weather pattern holds firm all week long with low pressure spinning off shore, wobbling back and forth as it weakens It may through some cloudiness our way from time to time, but that's about it. Temperatures will average in the
The next chance for rain isn't until maybe the weekend, more likely Sunday, but that is very much "up in the air". Get out and enjoy the great weather if you can, and don't forget the sunscreen. Today's sun angle is equal to September 4th.
