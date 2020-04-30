SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is looking cloudy and cool with periods of light rain. Although we are not expecting a washout, showers may come through at any time during the day. It will be breezy this afternoon with southeast gusts to 20-30 mph at times. Temps only make it into the lower and middle 50s here in western Mass, which is about 10 degrees below normal. (Normal high for this of year is 65)
Low pressure will develop along an approaching front and will move south of southern New England. This will bring in a conveyor belt of moisture with 1-2 inches of rain possible by tomorrow evening with most of it falling overnight tonight. (2 am to 8 am) Spotty showers stick around through tomorrow night with a chance for thunder if the sun can break out for a bit. Highs tomorrow get into the 60s with gusty southeast wind. Keep in mind, most of the day tomorrow it will not be raining, but certainly keep the umbrella handy.
Great news for the week overall; Saturday starts slightly unsettled as low pressure slowly moves away from New England. We may see a shower or two in the morning followed by drier conditions and sunshine. Temperatures will come up into the mid to upper 60's. Sunday looks sunny with patchy clouds as an upper level disturbance moves by. There may be a spot shower, but overall Sunday is looking very nice with temperatures reaching into the lower 70's.
Another low will quickly move near or over southern New England early Monday, bringing a chance for more rain. It shouldn’t last all day and some sun may come through in the afternoon.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
