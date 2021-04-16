SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Northern Berkshire, Western Hampshire/Franklin Counties through this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Hampshire/Franklin, western Hampden Counties through this evening.
It's a winter wonderland out there for most of us! It's all about elevation. In areas over 500' fee the snow has really piled up while in the valley there has been very little accumulation and the snow continues to go back and forth from snow to rain.
Although Springfield doesn't have much snow totals build up quickly east of Springfield. In fact, it's been snowing like crazy in eastern Hampden County where isolated. higher terrain spots seeing up to 10".
Here are some snow totals so far, as of 1pm:
Downtown Springfield, Coating, Indian Orchard 1", East Longmeadow 2" Wilbraham 3", Palmer 5", Monson 9", Wales 10", Goshen 7", Rowe 8", Middlefield 6", Colrain 6", Wendell 6", Greenfield, 1"
Snow and rain will continue to fall this afternoon with little additional accumulation right along the river, but another 1-3" mainly on grassy surfaces is still possible to the east and in elevated areas. Bands of precipitation will rotate into western Mass, around low pressure through the afternoon.
It will be breezy this afternoon too with northerly gusts to 20mph and temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's. Precipitation will wind down this evening but we can't rule out additional rain and snow showers.
Behind the system it will remain breezy and cool for the weekend. Not a lot of sun on tap this weekend as the upper level low lingers to our East. Temperatures only reach into the 50s and a spot shower can't be rule out tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. Reading will come back up into the lower 60s on Monday and even near 70 on Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.