SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but rather mild with temperatures near 40. It will still be brisk with a 10-15mph wind throughout the day, but yet another day flirting with 40! This will make 11 out of 22 days this month with a 40 or over high temperature. The normal high for today is 33.
However, a shot of Arctic air will roll into New England tonight with a cold front ushering in the cold this evening. It could lead to a passing rain or snow shower.
Tonight will be breezy with temperatures falling into the teens by morning. Expect increasing winds tomorrow with highs in the 20s, but wind chills in the single digits in the valley and near zero in the hills. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday with slightly less wind, but with more sunshine. Wind chills will settle in the teens.
A storm will slide out of the Southwest then move through the Ohio River Valley Monday while the cold air eases for us. Highs will reach into the middle 30's with building clouds and less wind on Monday.
It looks as though high pressure to our north with deflect this system to our south, and out-to-sea. Right now it just looks like some light snow or snow showers on Tuesday followed by seasonable, dry conditions for the remainder of next week, as a second storm, later in the week pass well to our south. Might we get out of January with very little snow? It's looking possible!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.