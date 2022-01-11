SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coldest air of the season, straight out of the Arctic has arrived!
Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties for overnight through this afternoon.
An Arctic cold front passed through overnight, increasing the wind with falling temperatures. Temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills of -5 to -15 in the valley on occasion and -15 to -25 in the hills and Berkshires. There may be some scattered coatings of snow out there too. A few snow showers came through overnight.
Temperatures today will hover in the single digits with some low teens in the lower valley. Northwest wind will occasional gust to 20mph, keeping wind chills near and below 0-especially in the hills. High pressure will supply us with tons of sunshine, ineffective sunshine however.
The wind will be much lighter tonight under clear skies. Temperatures will fall near or below zero for many with wind chills back below 0 for the higher terrain. As high pressure moves to the east, a light southerly flow will develop, which will help bring temperatures up quickly tomorrow. Highs will reach into the low to middle 30's. It will be much more comfortable by lunch-time.
Thursday will likely be the mildest day of the week as we will be out ahead of a cold front. We'll likely see some sunshine with a light wind. Temperatures will inch near 40 Thursday afternoon.
It looks as though we stay dry this week, we do need to keep an eye on two coastal storms. The first storm will pass to our east Thursday night into Friday. The Cape may pick up some light snow from this system, but for us it is looking like a miss. As this low strengthens, breezy, colder weather will return to us for the weekend. Temperatures may be stuck in the teens on Saturday with some wind. Sunday looks cold and dry with less wind.
Another coastal low passes by Sunday night into Monday, this too needs to be watched, and will pass to our south and east. This may have a bit more potential. Stay tuned, it's a long way out!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
