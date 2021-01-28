SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all of western Mass from Midnight through noon Friday***
Get ready for the bitter cold and wind! The coldest air mass of the season already starting to move in, and will stick around through the weekend.
Low pressure continues to strengthen offshore and is pulling down Arctic cold air from Canada. Temperatures near 30 will slide through the 20's as the breeze picks up out of the Northwest. By this evening wind chills will be down into the single digits.
The Arctic cold will continue to drain in tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits with wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below, hence the Wind Chill Advisory. Be sure to dress in layers, cover up exposed skin and bring the pets inside!
Temperatures tomorrow only make it into the teens with wind gusts over 30 mph. This will keep wind chills near and below 0 all day. Ineffective sunshine will mix with clouds. Temperatures fall to the low single digits Saturday morning with winds chills again as low as 10 to 20 below. Another Wind Chill Advisory is likely for tomorrow night through Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, a spoke of moisture will spin off the Atlantic bringing snow showers and squalls to eastern Mass, especially out on the Cape. This is where 3-4" of accumulation is possible. Along the shoreline from Plymouth to, Boston and Cape Ann could pickup an 1-2" of snow. On the Cape it will look like a "blizzard" from time to time. Western Mass. will stay dry.
High pressure will keep all of southern New England sunny on Saturday, but we remain frigid. The wind will be a bit lighter but wind chills will still be in the single digits and stay below zero in the hills. Sunday will not be as cold. Temperatures come up to near 30 with much less wind, but high clouds will increase throughout the day.
An area of low pressure will slide east and develop a coastal low on Monday. With cold air in place and storm develop off shore this is a classic set up for snow. However, it all comes down to how it evolves and tracks. The timing seems to be Monday night into Tuesday if we were to see accumulating snow.
