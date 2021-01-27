SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After picking up 2-5" a few flakes continue to fall, but the accumulating snow is over. An upper level system will keep clouds around this afternoon as flakes wane. Temperatures will reach into the middle 30's, and the wind will be light.
Clouds linger tonight into tomorrow morning as strong low pressure moves off the Carolina coast. As this low strengthens offshore, wind will begin to ramp up across the Northeast. Strong Canadian high pressure will usher in much colder air along with clearing skies tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the lower 30's tomorrow with winds ramping up in the afternoon. Temperatures will slide and by tomorrow evening wind chills will be down into the teens.
The coldest airmass of the winter will continue to invade the area tomorrow night as the wind ramps up and temperatures tumble. By Friday morning temperatures will be down into the single digits with wind chills below zero. Temperatures will barely come up on Friday with highs in the teens. Wind chills will say near and below 0 zero all day, with wind gusts to 30-40mph. Wind chills may drop to Advisory levels through Saturday morning(-15 to -30).
We will have plenty of sunshine, although ineffective. Saturday will still be bitterly cold with highs near 20, along with a healthy breeze keeping wind chills in the single digits in the valley and near zero in the hills.
The Arctic cold will begin to retreat on Sunday. It will still be cold, but more seasonable with highs near 30 under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm threat for the beginning of next week. Computer models have been inconsistent with the evolution of this system so timing and amounts are very unclear at this point, but we will hone in on the threat over the next couple of days so stay tuned!
